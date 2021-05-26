WHITE BIRD — “We’re so glad to have them here — it’s a lot of fun,” said Pamela Bliss.
Bliss and her husband, Bill Sifford, welcomed an unofficial Sisters on the Fly rendezvous to Swiftwater RV Park this month. The group has been meeting at the park along the Salmon River twice a year for about a decade.
Bliss and Sifford purchased Swiftwater in 2020. About 30 RVs came for the spring vintage (and other) trailer event.
Sisters on the Fly is a membership of women who focus on outdoor recreation and relationships. Since its inception in 1999, it has grown to nearly 18,000 members. While it has official events throughout the Northwest each year, the two rendezvous in White Bird are unofficial get-togethers.
“My husband and I were looking for winter storage for our RV about 10 years ago, and we ended up here and fell in love with Swiftwater and the area,” said organizer Juli Thorson of Troy.
Thorson said she enjoys camping with her husband and other couples, but camping and adventuring in the outdoors with other women is a different experience.
“It’s been wonderful to form friendships and share hobbies and this lifestyle we all love,” she said.
Many of the women in the group have small, vintage trailers they fix, paint and decorate in specific themes.
Thorson started with a 1972 Airstream and has owned many campers since.
“I love the camp trailers, but I mostly love the camaraderie, and these events are a great way to support women and help them feel more comfortable and not alone in their outdoor endeavors,” she said.
Lelia Millick of Potlatch joined the group in 2011 and has a Shasta trailer in a western theme. She and her husband enjoy camping together, but this trip included her and her dog, Molly.
“I love meeting people from all walks of life and really look forward to these get-togethers,” she said.
Linner Mishler has been with Sisters on the Fly about 12 years.
“In non-COVID times, there are events planned and larger meals together as an entire group,” she explained. This trip included more small group activities.
She explained Sisters on the Fly is a charitable organization, as well, and often fund-raisers are held for Casting for Recovering, which offers free outdoor retreats for women with breast cancer.
Jolene Johnstun of Boise, formerly of Weippe, has been attending the rendezvous with the group since 2017.
“We winter in Arizona, but these events are different, so much fun,” she smiled. The original Sisters on the Fly events had started with the motto, “No men, no dogs, no kids, and be kind,” she said.
“It’s relaxed some, and when husbands are invited, they’re called, ‘Mister Sisters,’” she laughed.
Melanie Brown of Glenns Ferry pulled in with a 1955, 10-foot Pleasurecraft, along with her Corgi, Quinn.
“My husband was still working in the summers and so I wanted to join, and this trailer is perfect for me,” she said.
The campers spent time at the park, as well as on the river/beach, and exploring the town of White Bird, including Canyon House, White Bird Antiques and several eateries.
“They’ve all been so friendly and have such a good time together,” Bliss said. “It’s a fun event and I’m so glad we have been able to continue to host it.”
