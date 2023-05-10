GRANGEVILLE — Sister filmmaking team Mary Bowen and Faustina Bowen are at it again — or still.
The duo will offer its first Industrious Family Films Film Festival Thursday and Friday, May 18 and 19, at Super 8 in Grangeville.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
GRANGEVILLE — Sister filmmaking team Mary Bowen and Faustina Bowen are at it again — or still.
The duo will offer its first Industrious Family Films Film Festival Thursday and Friday, May 18 and 19, at Super 8 in Grangeville.
“We really wanted to go to film festivals, but we inquired and found they are very expensive,” Mary explained.
“But we really wanted that experience, which made us think, why not do that here?” Faustina added.
The two — Mary as director and Faustina as first assistant and screenwriter — have made several movies with the help of their siblings and parents and local actors at Idaho County sites.
The film festival will be held in the Super 8 conference room and will showcase films beginning at 4 p.m. and running through 9 p.m.
The Bowen sisters have seven films in all entered for the festival, including one of their own called Pelayo, which was filmed in White Bird.
“We made the entry fee reasonable — $50 — and are pleased with the response we received,” Faustina said.
“There’s a variety of films from full length to shorts and including sports, heroes, one with an apocalyptic theme and more,” Mary added.
May 19 will include moviemaking workshops from 10 a.m. to 12:20 p.m., lunch at 12:30 p.m., critiques from 1:30 to 4:10 p.m., and a red-carpet gala dinner with awards at 5 p.m. Workshops will include those from the sisters on directing, acting and screenwriting, as well as ones from brothers Michael and Beckett Bowen on make-up and lighting, the managing aspect from Kathleen Bowen (the sisters’ mother) and Blue Fox/Sunset Auto View owner Chris Wagner on the movie industry.
“We’re really excited to share and hope people will also enjoy what we’ve put together,” the sisters said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.