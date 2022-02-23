GRANGEVILLE — Sisters Mary Beth Bowen and Faustina Bowen are on a mission to make quality, entertaining, family-friendly movies.
“We want to offer Hollywood quality films — without Hollywood,” Mary Beth smiled.
The duo was inspired as children about a decade ago when they saw a film by Jim Morlino called “The War of the Vendée.” The 90-minute movie tells the story of France’s little-known religious war following the French Revolution.
“He used 250 children in the movie for some fabulous scenes,” explained Mary Beth.
“It was very inspiring,” added Faustina.
Since, the two have been making their own short films based on stories they have read.
“We’ve been homeschooled,” Faustina said, “So we have had some flexibility in our schedules to be able to do this.” She writes the scripts, acts as needed, and serves as a coach to other actors in the films.
Mary Beth spends most of her time behind the camera as a director, but has also acted in the films, as needed.
The girls have a supportive family, they said, who encourages their dreams and goals; they also have a large family that has come in handy for their projects.
“Our mom and dad act — in fact, we have killed our dad off in a couple of films,” laughed Mary Beth.
“And our eight siblings — yes, 10 of us kids altogether — have been used in various productions, as much as possible,” Faustina added.
Brothers have been in charge of equipment, lights, and acting roles, and the family has helped with costumes and design.
The Bowens experience a close, loving family relationship where they enjoy each other’s company, they explained. The 12 of them live on 10 acres outside Grangeville. Their father, Matt, formerly worked for Les Schwab, and they had moved across California, Washington and Idaho. Now, he is the manager for Point S-The Tire Guy in Grangeville.
“There wasn’t anything to rent when we moved back to the area, so we put up a yurt, and that’s where we all live,” Mary Beth said.
“We are glad to be back here in Idaho,” Faustina said.
“When we were away, we kept in touch with all our friends here, so it was just like being away for an extended vacation,” smiled Mary Beth.
For the sisters, the film-making process has included mostly hands-on learning. Still, they have also been fortunate enough to have contacted filmmaker Morlino and forged a relationship with him.
“He is our mentor,” Mary Beth said.
“He critiques our films,” interjected Faustina.
“It has been so helpful,” added Mary Beth.
As the two continue to hone their desire to produce quality, wholesome family entertainment, they plan to work on some fund sourcing for future projects and audition local talent and choose regional destinations for their upcoming films.
The Bowens’ movies can be purchased at www.industriousfamily.com/good-stories.html. Some can also currently be viewed for free on YouTube.
