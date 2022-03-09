COTTONWOOD — Students representing the Tri-Parishes and St. John Bosco Academy competed at the annual Monsignor Hallissey Basketball Tournament in Boise the weekend of Feb. 25-27.
The tournament includes middle school teams from Catholic schools and parishes around the state. The Tri-Parish and SJB each had a girls and boys team. The girls teams played hard through the tournament and were eliminated on Saturday afternoon. The SJB boys were eliminated aftering losing to the Tri-parish boys Saturday afternoon. The Tri-parish boys moved ahead to play Sunday morning, losing by just four points, which placed them third overall in the tournament.
A Mass was celebrated at St. Mark’s Catholic Church on Saturday night for all the teams and their families. Awards for sportsmanship were made after for boys, girls and coed divisions. The SJB girls were awarded the sportsmanship trophy in the girls division.
The four teams worked hard and showed sportsmanship throughout the tournament. All four teams and their families gathered at Idaho Pizza after Mass to celebrate their efforts.
The parents and team members thank all the coaches for their time and efforts preparing the teams. Tri-parish boys were coached by Tim Scheffler and Adam Forsmann. Tri-parish girls were coached by Dave Shears, Shaun Riener, and Madison Shears. SJB boys were coached by Gene Weckman. SJB girls were coached by Cori Dieseldorff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.