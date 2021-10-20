GREENCREEK — St. John Bosco’s 24th Annual Mystery Night fund-raiser is set for Saturday, Nov. 6, at the Greencreek Community Hall. With the theme of “Luck O’ the Irish,” social hour begins at 5 p.m., and the live auction at 7 p.m. Tickets are $130, which includes dinner for two and a one in 350 chance of winning. The grand prize is worth $10,000 to be spent at local businesses.
Tickets can be purchased at St. John Bosco School on Substation Road by calling 208-962-5650; or logging onto www.johnbosco.org/mysterynight. This is an 18 and older event.
