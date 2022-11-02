GREENCREEK — St. John Bosco Academy will be celebrating its 25th silver anniversary at Mystery Night on Saturday, Nov. 5, at Greencreek Community Hall. The $130 ticket includes dinner and drinks for two, and a chance to win the grand prize of $10,000 to be redeemable at local businesses. Tickets are available at the Academy; call 208-962-5650 or go to johnbosco.org/mysterynight. Attendees must be 18 or older to attend; black tie and dress are encouraged. Social hour begins at 5 p.m. with a live auction at 7 p.m., followed by a silent auction.

