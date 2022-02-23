COTTONWOOD — St. John Bosco Academy in Cottonwood recently held a schoolside science fair.

Winners from the event are as follows:

Elementary: 1st Kaelyn Lustig, 2nd Ella Enneking, 3rd Kael Dieseldorff; Middle School: 1st Pierce Frei, 2nd Will Sonnen, 3rd Madeline Wassmuth; High School: 1st Torry Chmelik, 2nd Jade Prigge, and 3rd Erin Wassmuth.

