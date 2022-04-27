COTTONWOOD — Robbing from the rich and giving to the poor? True heroism during dark days? Camaraderie and bravery? This play has it all.
St. John Bosco Academy students will put on the play “Robin Hood” this Thursday, Friday and Saturday, April 28, 29 and 30.
“Robin Hood was the second play our school ever did, back in 2004,” explained director Kim Frei. “So it has been 18 years! We wanted to redo it for nostalgia’s sake and because it’s such a fun story.”
She said the original director of the 2002 Robin Hood play even helped cast this one. Kerry Ruane (now Goeckner) was the first director who started the drama program at the school.
“There will be several ‘Easter eggs’ in the play for the alumni to watch for,” she added. “We’re also letting everyone know that any kids who come to the play dressed in medieval costume get to put their names and a contact number in a raffle.” The winner drawn on the last night wins a Robin Hood-themed board game; need not be present to win.
Frei added, “We wrote the script ourselves to better match our cast and the seniors that we have this year. But the Robin Hood story has pretty standard characters and common themes across all the existing versions, so it will still be very nostalgic.”
Show times are Thursday and Friday, 7 p.m., and Saturday, 2 and 7 p.m. Admission is by donation.
Cast:
Robin Hood—Torry Chmelik; Will Scarlet—Luke Stubbers; Sheriff of Nottingham—Levi Wassmuth; Bishop of London—Cody Wassmuth; King John—Elijah Rauzi; Little John—Dustin Kaschmitter; Friar Tuck—Noah Beckman; Loefric—Sam Weckman; Cedrick—Glenn Parmantier; Alan-a-Dale—Clay Weckman; Simon—Stallone Hoene; Hugo—John Uhlenkott; Forester 1—Joseph Uhlenkott; Forester 2—John Uhlenkott; Gaia of Gisbourne—Jade Prigge; Abbess of Buildwas—Erin Wassmuth; Eleanor of Aquitaine—Dani Sonnen; Marian Fletcher—Sarah Waters; Joan—MaKayla Rose; Catherine—Rachel Sonnen; Elizabeth—Raylie Warren; Alys—Julia Wassmuth; and Alot—Noelle Chmelik.
Crew:
Lights: Thomas Rose; Spotlight: Cody Weckman; Microphones: Henry Baldwin; Sound: Liz Bolan; Costumes: Kim Frei.
