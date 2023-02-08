Funded in part through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration, the North Central Idaho Small Business Development Center, Lewiston, is available to help with COVID-19 and much more. The Idaho SBDC remains open to providing consulting support for Idaho businesses during this time. Some of the consulting will be held virtually, with expert staff across the state that can help navigate this situation.
The SBDC does not offer legal services, legal advice, tax services, or tax advice; for any legal/tax questions, issues, or advice, contact a qualified attorney and/or certified public accountant.
