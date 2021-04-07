Thirty-six high school students from across the nation are participants in the 2021 Virtual National Civics and Law Academy for eight weeks through April 15. The 8th annual academy is being held virtually because of the pandemic.
The program provides students with a behind-the-scenes view of the law, government and the justice system.
Martha Smith, a senior at Clearwater Valley High School in Kooskia is a participant in the program.
The mission of the ABA Division for Public Education is to promote public understanding of law and its role in society.
Smith is the daughter of Mike and Lara Smith of Lowell.
