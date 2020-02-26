KOOSKIA -- A dream was realized for Martha Smith last week.
The Clearwater Valley High School junior was elected the Idaho Association of Student Councils president for Regions 1 & 2.
"Ever since I attended the conference my freshman year, this has been my goal," smiled Smith, who currently serves as the CVHS student body vice president.
She said she worried a bit when other candidates had fancy campaign handouts and treats -- but she felt confident in her speech.
"I've been working on it since October, after the regional meeting in Coeur d'Alene," she said.
With the tutelage and support of teachers Ms. Guyer and Mr. Martinez, as well as her parents, Mike and Lara, Smith was ready for the experience, come what may.
"I didn't really think someone from such a small school could win -- they hadn't before," she said. However, the years of hard work and dedication, networking and forming relationships paid off for Smith.
Smith said the conference is the best leadership conference she has ever been involved in.
"There's just so much going on and so much to learn," she said.
She thanks her fellow student body council members, especially senior CVHS Associated Student Body President Dakota Gorges.
"She is such a great person to follow and have as a role model," Smith said. "She works really hard and does a lot."
She also thanks her teachers and parents for their support throughout her endeavors.
Now, it’s Smith's responsibility to plan the regional conference in Coeur d'Alene. And she has big plans.
"There are a lot of schools who aren't represented that really should be," she said. "I plan to go to those schools in the region and encourage them to become involved."
"It's a lot of work, but I'm excited and ready for this opportunity," she smiled.
