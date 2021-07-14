GRANGEVILLE — Cory Smith has been called as the Bishop of the Grangeville Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Smith grew up in Idaho County, graduating from Clearwater Valley High School in Kooskia. Later, he served a Spanish language mission in Oklahoma and Texas for the church. He then graduated from Brigham Young University-Idaho with a degree in agronomy and political science. Returning to Idaho County to help with his family business, he and his wife, Susan, currently live in Grangeville with their two children.
His two counselors are Chip Kohrman, first counselor, and Levi Stone, second counselor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.