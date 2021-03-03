GRANGEVILLE — Stanley and Amalia Smith aren’t letting grass grow under their feet.
The nearly 90- and 81-year-olds, respectively, have been serving God most of their lives. While the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed them down a little, age really has not.
A 27-year-old Stanley and 19-year-old Amalia met and married in Monterey, Mexico.
Stanley was a student who had spent four years in the United States Air Force. Armed with a Baptist background and in between school semesters, he ministered as a teacher in Mexico. It was there he met his future wife.
“I had been raised a very strict Catholic, but my father was a captain in the Mexican Army, and his boss invited him to a Presbyterian church,” Amalia explained. “He felt obligated to go.” The invitation would change the lives of his entire family.
“One by one, the whole family became committed Christians,” she said.
Stanley had attended college in Texas, where he grew up, then transferred to Wheaton College in Chicago. He and Amalia wrote to one another for nine months and in one of those letters he asked her to marry him.
“She said I had to ask her father’s permission, so I wrote him and asked,” Stanley recalled, smiling. “It was three long weeks before I heard back. I held my breath, but he said he would be honored for me to join his family.”
In college, Stanley had studied electronics and worked with missiles and satellites, as well as in other areas. Later, he decided to follow what he said was his true calling of being a teacher and would spend the next 25 years as a high school educator, mostly in California. During this time, he led many Bible studies, as well.
The couple would also spend time at Bible seminary where he was director, and she would teach Bible studies and minister to various individuals and groups.
“After 12 years, we went on the road to visit and encourage our previous students,” and participate in various other ministry opportunities.
The Smiths basically became full-time, on-the-road missionaries.
As a young girl, Amalia said seeing the nuns help people with kindness awoke in her a desire to also want to make a difference in the lives of people. She had attended a British academy and had her bilingual skills in English and Spanish to further the ministry of spreading the love of Jesus Christ, which led them throughout Mexico, California, Texas and beyond.
In 2005, a mission trip to Romania brought Amalia to the Roma gypsies.
“They are so often overlooked,” she shook her head.
Christian women speakers were desired, and Amalia has been able to build relationships there throughout the years. She supports efforts both in Romania and Mexico.
The Smiths work their volunteer positions under the umbrella of the organization Missionary Gospel Fellowship.
“Everyone needs to be accountable and report to someone,” she said.
In 2017, the year Stanley had open heart surgery, the couple left California to move to Grangeville to be closer to their daughter, Becky Goldman and her family. They also spend time at Whidbey Island, Wash., where their son lives and in Mt. Pleasant, Texas, where their other daughter lives.
Amalia said she feels blessed their church here, Centennial Evangelical Free, has helped her with funds to support a pastor and family she works with in Romania, as well as her continued efforts in Mexico. She is currently waiting to see if she will be able to make it to Romania this year.
“The pandemic really changed things,” she said.
Although the Smiths may not be able to travel as much right now, they are still active in their ministries of teaching and discipling through Zoom and other on-line applications, as well as through writing Christian curriculum and educational materials.
“There is such excitement in fulfilling God’s commandment of the Great Commission and to go out and serve,” Amalia smiled. “No, we do not plan to retire.”
Amalia is available as a guest and retreat speaker at no cost, she said. To reach her, call 1-831-757-4595.
