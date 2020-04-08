LOLO PASS – Participants got creative with their cold carving at the snow sculpture competition, held at Lolo Pass Visitors’ Center last Saturday, Feb. 22.
The Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests joined with Zootown Arts Community Center, Missoula Parks and Recreation, and Discover Your Northwest to hold the family event at the center, located off U.S. Highway 12 at the Idaho/Montana state line.
Winners were as follows: 1, Baby Yoda, by Samantha Gehrels and Fisher Straub, of Missoula, Mont.; 2, Snow Cave Diorama by Kennedy and Bastion Straub of Missoula; and 3, Ladybug by Katy and Lindsay Stemple, and Wylee and Sawyer Stewart of Lolo, Mont.
