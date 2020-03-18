Cottonwood students put on the Missoula Children’s Theater play “Snow White the Seven Dwarfs,” Friday, March 13, at Prairie High School. The play was sponsored in part by the Center for Discovery and a donation from Pepper and Kim Harman. Snow White was played by Hannah Schwartz, the king by Nate Forsmann, queen by Anna Everson, the mirror by Katrina George, Phineas by Ellie Nuxoll, Foxy by Kylie Schumacher and Fernando by Matthew Warren. In addition, 57 other youth had parts in the play.

