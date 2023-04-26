Snowhaven photo

Members of the Snowhaven Ski Patrol at the April 16 award ceremony: front: Jack Carlson, Brian Adams, Jessica Adams, Amanda Houghton, Lori Courtright, Rob Courtright, Alicia Jones, and Rick Stephens; back: Cody Funke, Shauntell Funke, Zach Kaschmitter and Olivia Duden.

 Free Press / David Rauzi

GRANGEVILLE — Keeping winter recreationists safe for decades, the Snowhaven Ski Patrol was recently honored for its service to the community with the Orrin and Eleanor Webb Community Giving Award.

“Snowhaven is an amazing asset to this community,” said board member Pat Bird, Grangeville Community Foundation (GCF), “but its operation is only possible because of volunteers like you who are willing to give of their time and resources.”

