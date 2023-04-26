GRANGEVILLE — Keeping winter recreationists safe for decades, the Snowhaven Ski Patrol was recently honored for its service to the community with the Orrin and Eleanor Webb Community Giving Award.
“Snowhaven is an amazing asset to this community,” said board member Pat Bird, Grangeville Community Foundation (GCF), “but its operation is only possible because of volunteers like you who are willing to give of their time and resources.”
As the husband of a former 17-year member of the ski patrol, Bird continued he knows firsthand the hours it takes,” to keep Snowhaven and its customers safe, and to patrol the hill.”
Bird and fellow GCF board members presented the award in a Sunday, April 16, ceremony at the Grangeville Elks Lodge, following a meeting of the ski patrol. Along with a plaque noting the 2023 award — which is to be displayed at the Snowhaven ski lodge — the patrol also received an accompanying $250 award.
The community giving award was created by GCF in 2014, said Bird, “to encourage Grangeville residents to see the value of giving back to our community, to inspire community investment and to instill a tradition of philanthropy in Grangeville.”
Created in the mid-1960s, the Snowhaven Ski Patrol currently has 22 members who provide on average 800 volunteer hours at the ski hill. To become a member, persons must take an outdoor emergency care class, which deals with accidents or illnesses that may happen during ski hill operations; and members must take a skills refresher and test annually to maintain peak performance. Supplies used and gear maintenance for the patrol are provided through fundraising, donations and grants.
In a statement from the Snowhaven board of directors and members: “We would like to say thank you to the City of Grangeville for maintaining a ski hill that the community gets to enjoy and to everyone who has donated to our group, the organizations that have given us grant money, and to the organizations that allow us to fundraise through their events. We look forward to seeing you up at Snowhaven next season.”
