GRANGEVILLE — The Snowhaven Ski Swap is set for Friday and Saturday, Dec. 10 and 11, at the Grangeville Elementary Middle School Multipurpose Room. Sales times are Friday, Dec. 10, 5-8 p.m., and Saturday, Dec. 11, 8-11 a.m. Consignment times are Friday, Dec. 10, 5 p.m., and Saturday, Dec. 11, 8 a.m.

Season ski passes will also be available at this time: $550 for a family pass and $160 for a punch card (discounted only on swap day).

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments