GRANGEVILLE — The Snowhaven Ski Swap is set for Friday and Saturday, Dec. 10 and 11, at the Grangeville Elementary Middle School Multipurpose Room. Sales times are Friday, Dec. 10, 5-8 p.m., and Saturday, Dec. 11, 8-11 a.m. Consignment times are Friday, Dec. 10, 5 p.m., and Saturday, Dec. 11, 8 a.m.
Season ski passes will also be available at this time: $550 for a family pass and $160 for a punch card (discounted only on swap day).
