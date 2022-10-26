GRANGEVILLE — The Snowhaven Ski Swap is set for Nov. 18 and 19 in the Grangeville Elementary Middle School’s multipurpose room Nov. 18 and 19. Sale times are Friday, Nov. 18, 5- 8 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 19, 8 to 11 a.m. Consignment Items will be accepted Friday, Nov. 18, 5 p.m. (Pickup unsold consignment items before noon on Saturday, Nov. 19). Family passes will be on sale for $650 and punch cards for $180. These are discounted the day of the swap only.

