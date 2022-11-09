GRANGEVILLE — The Snowhaven Ski Swap is set for Nov. 18 and 19 in the Grangeville Elementary Middle School’s multipurpose room Nov. 18 and 19.

Sale times are Friday, Nov. 18, 5-8 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 19, 8 to 11 a.m. Consignment Items will be accepted Friday, Nov. 18, 5 p.m. (Pick up unsold consignment items before noon on Saturday, Nov. 19).

