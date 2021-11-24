Next month Snowhaven Ski & Tubing Area will host its annual ski swap Dec. 10-11 at the GEMS Multi-Purpose room in Grangeville. Sale times will run 5-8 p.m. that Friday and 8-11 a.m. that Saturday. Consignment will go at 5 p.m. that Friday and at 8 a.m. that Saturday. Family passes ($550) and punch cards ($160) will be sold on discount during the ski swap.
