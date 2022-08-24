GRANGEVILLE — Get in another summer night of fun next Thursday, Aug. 25, 7 p.m., at Sunset Auto Vue. The community is invited to come see The Princess Bride at the drive-in theater; donations accepted for Grangeville’s soccer program.

