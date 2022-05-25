RIGGINS — Salmon River Summer 2022 softball registration is through June 3; sign up at Main Street Hair Co., 103 North Main, with a $25 registration fee due by June 8 for T-shirt/equipment costs. Season dates are Wednesday nights at 7 p.m., June 8-Aug. 24. Wednesday, June 8 is info and team announcement night; the first game is June 15 at the Salmon River High School baseball field. For the coed recreational type league, players must be 18 or older and must supply their own gloves. Family and fans of all ages are welcome to watch.
