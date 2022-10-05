Sommers family photo

Jon Sommers is the new pastor of Grangeville Gospel Tabernacle. He is pictured here with his wife, Michele, and their six children.

 Contributed photo

GRANGEVILLE — A look at a map several years ago planted a seed in the hearts of Jon and Michele Sommers.

“We felt God calling us to a place in the U.S. that demographically was seeing explosive growth of young families,” Jon explained. In the end, Jon said, “The Holy Spirit led our family to Idaho County.”

