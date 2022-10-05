GRANGEVILLE — A look at a map several years ago planted a seed in the hearts of Jon and Michele Sommers.
“We felt God calling us to a place in the U.S. that demographically was seeing explosive growth of young families,” Jon explained. In the end, Jon said, “The Holy Spirit led our family to Idaho County.”
Jon is the new pastor at Grangeville Gospel Tabernacle. The Sommers and their six children have been in Grangeville going on two months.
Jon was born and raised in California and joined the Marines following high school. He was part of an anti-armor assault man team with and planned to get out of the military after serving four years.
He and Michele met at a church event. When they married, Jon got the call he was being reactivated to serve in Iraq.
“I had specialized, so I knew it was a possibility to be called up again,” he said.
He later returned to California and then the family moved to Texas where he worked as a space planning and process improvement consultant for Industrial complexes and large business.
“I did like that work,” he smiled. “I’m analytical and like numbers, order and patterns. It came natural to me.”
Michele had been a teacher in California and was now starting to raise the couple’s growing family.
Jon consulted for 14 years, traveling as needed. The family spent 13 years in Texas then moved to Colorado where they felt called to the ministry.
They served in many volunteer positions, and he was later bi-vocational, serving in ministry as a job, but also holding down another job.
“I took my call seriously, whether it was a volunteer position or a paying job in ministry,” he said.
“I had researched statistics from the Barna Institute that said only 40% of children raised in Christian homes continue to attend church after they leave home,” Jon explained. “As a parent, and as a Christian, that’s very concerning.”
He discovered, through a Promisekeepers study that tracked over a thousand families over 20 years that families who spent 20 minutes a week praying and talking about their faith at home will have children who are more likely to keep attending church — a 93.7% rate. The Sommers built a ministry around this, Generations Family Ministries.
“We developed ideas and resources for parents to talk about their faith and share their testimonies with their children at home,” he said.
That ministry is still running; however, they felt the need to partner with a church and to help fulfill the mission that God called him to of “teaching others to pass their faith to the next generation.”
When they discovered Grangeville Gospel Tabernacle was seeking a pastor, they felt like their beliefs lined up with the church, and they prayed about the position.
“We felt complete peace as we interviewed and visited,” the Sommers said.
They assisted with summer vacation Bible school and then accepted the call from the board to pastor the church.
“We had confirmation through prayer and the people here,” they said.
“Everyone has been very welcoming,” Michele stated.
She added the Bible states to “not forsake the assembling of ourselves together,” (Hebrews 10:25).
“That’s what we want — to build a community of fellowship,” she said. “A safe place.”
The Sommers homeschool their six children, who range in ages from 16 down to almost 6. The family enjoys paddle-boarding and looks forward to picking huckleberries and participating in other outdoor adventures in Idaho such as kayaking and hiking.
Jon likes to study history with a special interest in 1800s Christianity, read scientific journals, random facts and research. Michele enjoys walking, shopping and sewing. Both said they are eager to offer church ministries for men, women and children.
“And for everyone to find a place because the church cannot exist without everyone being involved and doing their part,” they agreed.
