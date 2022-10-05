GRANGEVILLE — Michele Sommers will speak at Encouragers Thursday, Oct. 6, at the 11:30 a.m. no-host luncheon, at the Trails Restaurant in Grangeville. Sommers is a pastor’s wife, mother of six, and homeschool mom. She moved to Grangeville recently with her family when her husband accepted the pastor’s position at Gospel Tabernacle Church. The family moved from Colorado where Pastor Jonathan was family life pastor at a local church, and both were part of Generations Family Ministries. She was reared in Oakley, Calif., and attended California State University, East Bay, where she obtained a teaching credential. She taught in the public school for a few years until she had her own children which she then went on to homeschool. She will share a testimony of how God knows our needs before we even speak them. All women are welcome to Encouragers. They meet at 101 E. Main on the first Thursday of each month for fellowship and sharing. Myra Pierce will provide special music.
