KAMIAH — Grace Bible Church will be host to a soup and pie supper Saturday, Nov. 5, 4 to 6:30 p.m., at 1115 North Idaho Street. Requested donation is $6.50 for adults and $4.50 for children 10 and younger.

Money raised will be used to ship shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child, and will also support those in need in the Clearwater Valley area.

