Jim Rehder mug

Jim Rehder speaks at a past behavioral health meeting.

 Free Press / Lorie Palmer

Do you know of a space in the Grangeville area that would be perfect for a Crisis Recovery Center?

Region 2 Behavioral Health Board chair Jim Rehder recently put out an email noting what is needed to house a crisis, recovery and counseling center in Idaho County. Grangeville would be a desired centralized location.

