Do you know of a space in the Grangeville area that would be perfect for a Crisis Recovery Center?
Region 2 Behavioral Health Board chair Jim Rehder recently put out an email noting what is needed to house a crisis, recovery and counseling center in Idaho County. Grangeville would be a desired centralized location.
“Idaho County Behavioral Health supporters, I am including the physical space needs for Crisis, Recovery and Counseling needs for Idaho County Center. We need to find a facility to facilitate these important services,” Rehder explained in his email. “A facility to operate these services is the only barrier to getting Idaho County the crisis, recovery and counseling services for those in need.”
He said the services are currently being offered on a small scale but are limited due to space.
“Thanks to all for your efforts to get these critical services to help keep people out of hospitals and jails and prison,” Rehder added.
Counseling center needs require six to seven offices, as well as a group room that could hold 15 to 20 people, plus a reception area.
Recovery center needs include a one-on-one office and an activity room (12-step meetings, crafts, general hangout area).
Crisis center needs are somewhat greater with a resting area — at least space for two separate beds in the case of male and female/divided; an office/intake area — one private confidential office area set up for intake, comfortable, and welcoming, should be set up with a phone, computer, desk, printer; leisure area – non-confidential area, set up with couch, table, chairs, mini-kitchen, TV, etc., where clients can relax, eat, read, watch TV and develop future plans; bathroom area — with a safety shower, toilet, and sink; and a washer/dryer area — restricted utility room use for storage, washer, dryer, client files, kitchen supplies, fridge, etc.
Rehder said the square footage is dependent on the space available.
“Each of our current centers is making excellent use of the space they have and are all quite different,” he said. “I believe we could do quite well with 900 to 1,500 square feet if it was configured to meet the needs.” Current centers operate in various towns in the region, including Moscow and Lewiston.
Those who may have an available facility or know of one are asked to contact Joyce Lyons, regional crisis services manager (jlyons@phd2.idaho.gov), Shaun Hollace, Lewiston Recovery Center manager who is helping in Idaho County (sh.firststep4life@gmail.com) and Tammy Everson, manager of Camas Prairie Counseling--the only counselor in Idaho County working on this project (tameve@msn.com). Note remodels may be available within certain budgetary restrictions.
