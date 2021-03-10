GRANGEVILLE — A spaghetti feed benefit for Delvin Keeler is set for Saturday, March 20, 1 p.m., at the Eagles Hall, 218 N. C Street, Grangeville. Donation cost is $10 per plate. Entertainment, games and a silent auction will be part of the event. All funds raised will go toward the family’s medical bills for Delvin.
To donate to the auction call: Darlene Key at 208-983-0370; Amy Farris at 208-507-0487; or Lennie Bentz at 208-451-5278. An account for donations has also been set up at Pine Tree Community Credit Union under Darlene Key/Delvin.
