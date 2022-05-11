KOOSKIA — A meeting to further discuss the four-day school week for Mountain View School District 244 has been set for Thursday, May 12, 5:30 p.m., at Clearwater Valley High School. The public is encouraged to attend, sign up and speak about their feelings on a four-day school week.
