KOOSKIA — A meeting to further discuss the four-day school week for Mountain View School District 244 has been set for Thursday, May 12, 5:30 p.m., at Clearwater Valley High School. The public is encouraged to attend, sign up and speak about their feelings on a four-day school week.

