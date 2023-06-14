St. Mary’s Health is offering sports physicals for $25, to be donated back to your child’s school, no appointment necessary, 5-6:30 p.m. Aug. 1 at the Cottonwood clinic. Forms are online at smh-cvh.org/forms or each clinic’s front desk and require parent signature.
