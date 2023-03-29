GRANGEVILLE — Sts. Peter and Paul Spring Fling Craft and Vendor Fair is set for Saturday, April 1, at the Parish Center, Grangeville, 318 South B Street, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

For questions about being a vendor call/text Terri at 208-451-0380 or email ttackett@live.com.

