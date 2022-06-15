GRANGEVILLLE — Sts. Peter and Paul School recnetly announced its second semester 2021-22 school year honor roll. Students on the honor roll are as follows:
Third grade: Bridgelee Adams*, Rylie Arnzen*, Harper Blewett*, Eko Davis*, Mackenzie Holman*, Gage Kaschmitter*, Paco Rojas, Gwen Schaff, Cade Sewell
Fourth grade: Radek Edwards, Samuel Goeckner*, Tucker Howe*, Kayla Jessup*, Aubrey Maushak, Nolan McAllister*, Emma Murdock*, Lincoln Schaff*, Sawyer Wilson*
Fifth grade: Maggie Black*, Colt Schoo, Cole Sonnen*, Lander Tackett, Lillian Tackett*, Kenzie Williams, Haidyn Wolter*
Sixth grade: Malcolm Beckman, Clayton Black, Emily Frei*, Easton Hammatt, Joseph Jessup*, Landon McAllister*, Zachary Murdock, Aubrey Schaff,*
Seventh grade: Vade Holes, Kalli Klement, Mikaela Klement, Mirella Perez, Alejandro Pineda*
Eighth grade: Amaya Hammatt*, Kaden Schaff*, Ila Wilkinson*, Ruby Young*
*Denotes all A's
