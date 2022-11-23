GRANGEVILLE — On Saturday Dec. 3, the Sts Peter and Paul Parish Women’s Group will host its annual Christmas Bazaar, Raffle and Luncheon, at the parish ahll.
This starts at 8:30 a.m. with more than 30 hand- craft vendors and bakers selling their inventory throughout the day until 2:45 p.m. The soup and dessert luncheon is between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. For $7 per person, visitors will be served homemade soups, desserts, and rolls. Raffle tickets can be purchased at the luncheon from members of the parish, or from the office located at 625 Lake St. in Grangeville. Raffle winners will be announced on Dec. 4. Raffle prizes are $300, $200, and $100.
