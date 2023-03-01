GRANGEVILLE — Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic School will host its annual “Chocolate Fantasy” fundraiser Saturday, March 18. This year’s theme is “Treasures of the Sea.” Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with dinner served at 6:45 p.m. An auction will follow. Tickets are available at SPPS or Lindsley’s Home Furnishings for $45 per person.
