GRANGEVILLE — Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic School will host its annual “Chocolate Fantasy” fundraiser Saturday, March 18. This year’s theme is “Treasures of the Sea.” Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with dinner served at 6:45 p.m. An auction will follow. Tickets are available at SPPS or Lindsley’s Home Furnishings for $45 per person.

