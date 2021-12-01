GRANGEVILLE — The Sts. Peter and Paul Christmas bazaar, raffle and luncheon are set for Saturday, Dec. 4, 8:30 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Call or text 208-451-0380 with questions.

