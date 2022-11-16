Sts. Peter and Paul School students honored veterans for Veterans Day at a school assembly Thursday, Nov. 10. Students read essays about veterans they know, sang songs for each branch of the military, colored flags and thanked and prayed for U.S. veterans.
