GRANGEVILLE – Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic School recently named its honor roll recipients for its 2020 spring semester. An * denotes all As. Students on the honor roll are as follows:
·Third grade: Maggie Black, Aubreigh Davis*, Dax Dewey, Capri Hagen, Harlee Hansen, Luke House, Colt Schoo, Makaya Sewell, Cole Sonnen*, Haidyn Wolter.
·Fourth grade: Malcolm Beckman, Clayton Black, Easton Hammatt, Kade Hanson, Joe Jessup, Zachary Murdock*, Aubrey Schaff, Maylee Wasem.
·Fifth grade: Gavin Blewett, Alli Bransford*, Vade Holes, Callie Howe, Kalli Klement, Mikaela Klement*, Elijah Miller, Alejandro Pineda*, Gage Smith*.
·Sixth grade: Amaya Hammatt*, Dylan Miller*, Madison Pardue*, Kaden Schaff*, Kaleia Tomlinson, Ila Wilkinson*, Ruby Young*.
·Seventh grade: Claire Frei*, Parker Garman, Cressis Holes, Siena Wagner, Tucker Young.
·Eighth grade: Jack Bransford*, Ray Holes, Dustin Kaschmitter*, Cody Klement, Sam Lindsley*, Abe Wilkinson.
