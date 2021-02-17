GRANGEVILLE — In honor of Catholic Schools Week, Sts. Peter and Paul School students shared some love with local elderly residents.
Students preschool through eighth grade decorated bags with loving messages, pictures and prayers, made cards, and collected a variety of gift items. In all, they made 42 bags that student council members delivered to Meadowlark and Grangeville Health and Rehabilitation residents last week.
“We had school Bingo where students would bring in items for the bags – candy, lotion, socks and more – and the winning group at the end of the week was recognized,” explained SPPS teacher and parent Tesse Pineda. “It was a fun way to compete and bring excitement to collecting items for others.”
Students were divided into teams that consisted of all grades in each team, so students of all ages worked together for the common goal of showing love to Grangeville’s elderly.
“You have done a wonderful job and it has been a lot of fun,” said SPPS Principal Rhett Mahoney, who reminded students to keep in their prayers those who receive the homemade gift bags.
