GRANGEVILLE — Two young men came in at the top of their classes in a recent school essay contest.
With the theme of “Christ is Alive,” Sts. Peter and Paul School fifth grader Joe Jessup and sixth grader Gage Smith turned in the winning essays.
Jessup’s essay reads in part:
“We just ate dinner after a long day on the raft. It was starting to get dark, so we went to our sleeping area and vigorously shook off the sand. When we crawled in our sleeping bags most of my family fell asleep right away. But my dad and I did not. Usually, my dad stayed up pointing out constellations like The Big Dipper, The Little Dipper and Orion’s Belt. For a while we looked at the jets that flew overhead until my dad started snoring. This left me listening to the rambunctious crickets and the soft, gentle rustling of the wind in the bushes. Other noises were drowned out by the fierce thrashing of the rapids downriver. It was wonderful. I felt Christ’s love everywhere … .”
Smith’s essay read in part:
“The dancing river running around my feet, the magnificent scenery all around me, fish rolling over on to my fly, it felt magical. When I looked down the winding river, I saw my uncle and my dad slapping the water with their line. Their fly was dancing through the dark hole. My uncle announced out happily, “Fish on!” and I started working my way quickly down the rocky beach. When I finally got down there, I saw our smiles from ear to ear as we looked at this beautiful fish. It was undoubtedly crazy how one amazing person could make something like that river.”
Jessup is the son of Matt and Tema Jessup and Smith is the son of Nate and Whitney Smith, all of Grangeville.
The top three essays in each grade were judged blind (no names on the essays) by a three-judge panel. These essays have been forwarded on for a national competition.
