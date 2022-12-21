Sts. Peter and Paul Parish will be host to Mass services Saturday, Dec. 24, 4 p.m. in Grangeville and 7 p.m. in Nezperce, as well as 11:30 p.m. Midnight Mass at SPPS in Grangeville. On Christmas Day, Dec. 25, services are set for 8 a.m. at SPPS in Grangeville, 9 a.m. for White Bird and 10 a.m. in Nezperce.

