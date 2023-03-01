COTTONWOOD — Prairie High School is gearing up to host its spring blood drive on Thursday, March 9, and need your help. To sign up, use the link at https://donors.vitalant.org, or contact Matt Elven at elven@sd242.org. The Vitalant blood bus will be at the high school‘s lower parking lot from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
