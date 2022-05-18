WHITE BIRD — The Spring Fiesta Annual Fundraiser, sponsored by the Royal Gem Rebekahs, is set for this Saturday, May 21, beginning at noon and ending when food runs out. This will be held at the White Bird IOOF Hall and prices are $7 for adults, $4 for those ages 6-12, $2 for those 5 and younger. The menu includes chips and salsa, chile rellanos, chicken enchiladas, Mexican lasagna, Southwestern salad, rice and beans, and flan and crustos.

Money earned will go toward roof repair of the IOOF Hall.

