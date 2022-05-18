WHITE BIRD — The Spring Fiesta Annual Fundraiser, sponsored by the Royal Gem Rebekahs, is set for this Saturday, May 21, beginning at noon and ending when food runs out. This will be held at the White Bird IOOF Hall and prices are $7 for adults, $4 for those ages 6-12, $2 for those 5 and younger. The menu includes chips and salsa, chile rellanos, chicken enchiladas, Mexican lasagna, Southwestern salad, rice and beans, and flan and crustos.
Money earned will go toward roof repair of the IOOF Hall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.