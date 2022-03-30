GRANGEVILLE — Spring Fling Vendor and Craft Fair, hosted by Sts. Peter and Paul Women’s group, will be Saturday, April 9. Doors open at 9:15 a.m. and will close at 3:30 p.m. This includes many new vendors to showcase their art and business products including Easter décor. For information about being a vendor, call/text Terri at 208-451-0380. All vendor space fees go to charitable works of the women’s group.
