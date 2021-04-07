GRANGEVILLE — Sts. Peter and Paul will be host to a Spring Fling Craft Fair Saturday, April 10, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., at the school gym.
For questions about being a vendor call/text Terri at 208-451-0380 or e-mail ttackett@live.com This show is not limited to handcrafted items. The show is limited to vintage (more than 50 years old), new resale such as Scentsy or Pampered Chef, food items and hand craft items. Masks will not be required, but will be available.
