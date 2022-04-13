Around 30 vendors packed in the Sts. Peter and Paul Parish Center in Grangeville for the Spring Fling Craft Show. Handmade decorations, soaps, clothing and more were on sale by area residents, along with plants by the Grangeville High School agriculture program.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments