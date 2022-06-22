COTTONWOOD — The annual Idaho County 4-H Spring Livestock Show was held Saturday, June 11, at the Idaho County Fairgrounds in Cottonwood.
The day began with weighing-in the market lambs and market goats. 4-H members participated in the livestock judging contest followed by fitting and showing and quality classes for market beef steers, breeding beef, dairy beef, market goats, breeding goats, market lambs and breeding ewes. Educational clinics were also held for the dog obedience and rabbit project members.
2022 Spring Livestock Show results:
Lamb Fitting & Showing: Junior grand champion-Gabriel Seubert; junior reserve champion-Kenzie Coppernoll; intermediate grand champion-Mikayla Rowland; int. res. Champion-Alli Bransford; senior grand champion-Logan Calvin; senior reserve champion-Chloe Rowland; overall grand champion-Logan Calvin; overall reserve champion-Mikayla Rowland.
Lamb Quality: Grand champion-Audrey Tucker; reserve champion-Brody Raymond.
Goat Fitting & Showing: Junior grand champion-Clara Koehn; Junior reserve champion-Oniece Edmonds; int. grand champion-Kane McIntire; int. reserve champion-Lillian Rehder; senior grand champion-Elizabeth Severns; senior reserve champion-Elycia Graham; overall grand champion-Kane McIntire; overall reserve champion-Lillian Rehder.
Market Goat Quality: Grand champion-Elizabeth Severns; reserve champion-Kane McIntire.
Breeding Goat Quality: Grand champion-Elizabeth Severns; reserve champion-Lillian Rehder.
Beef Fitting & Showing: Junior grand champion-Declan Schwartz; junior reserve champion: Gavyn Klapprich; int. grand champion-Kennedy Wilson; int. reserve champion-Maggie Nuxoll; senior grand champion-Rebecca Seubert; senior reserve champion-Owen McIntire; overall grand champion-Rebecca Seubert; overall reserve champion-Kennedy Wilson.
Dairy Beef Fitting & Showing: Grand champion-Sierra Oliver; reserve champion-Rachel Ball.
Bucket Calf Fitting & Showing & Quality: Sr. grand champion-Elycia Graham; jr. grand champion-Mackenzie Holman.
Market Beef Quality: Grand champion-Riley Enneking; Reserve champion-Owen McIntire.
Dairy Beef Quality: Grand champion-Maggie Nuxoll; reserve champion-Lydia Claffey.
Livestock Judging Contest: Top beef judge-Maggie Nuxoll; top sheep judge-Madison Duman; top overall judge-Julia Rehder.
