COTTONWOOD — Although rain started the morning June 12, by 10 a.m., the sun was shining and skies were blue at the annual Idaho County 4-H Spring Livestock Show Saturday, June 12, at the Idaho County Fairgrounds in Cottonwood.
The day began with weighing-in the market lambs and market goats. 4-H members participated in the Livestock Judging Contest followed by Fitting & Showing and Quality classes for market beef steers, breeding beef, dairy beef, market goats, breeding goats, market lambs and breeding ewes. Educational clinics were also held for the dog obedience, dog agility, poultry, and rabbit project members.
2021 Spring Livestock Show results are as follows:
Lamb Fitting & Showing: Junior Grand Champion-Cooper Riener; Junior Reserve Champion-John Seubert; Intermediate Grand Champion-Makenna York; Intermediate Reserve Champion-Raydin Hayes; Senior Grand Champion-Logan Calvin; Senior Reserve Champion-Kaylee Doughty; Over-All Grand Champion-Logan Calvin; Over-All Reserve Champion-Kaylee Doughty.
Lamb Quality: Grand Champion-Raney Walters; Reserve Champion-Makenna York.
Breeding Ewe Quality: Grand Champion-Brooke Bennett.
Goat Fitting & Showing: Junior Grand Champion-Ava Klapprich; Junior Reserve Champion-Paityn Funke; Intermediate Grand Champion-Clarise Rehder; Intermediate Reserve Champion-Kane McIntire; Senior Grand Champion-Elizabeth Severns; Senior Reserve Champion-Halle Klapprich; Over-All Grand Champion-Elizabeth Severns; Over-All Reserve Champion-Kane McIntire.
Market Goat Quality: Grand Champion-Elizabeth Severns; Reserve Champion-Ayla Ratcliff.
Breeding Goat Quality: Grand Champion-Elizabeth Severns; Reserve Champion-Ashlynn Campbell.
Pet Goat Quality: Grand Champion: Rachel Hammommd.
Beef Fitting & Showing: Junior Grand Champion-Declan Schwartz; Junior Reserve Champion-Mikayla Rowland; Intermediate Grand Champion: Rebecca Seubert-Intermediate Reserve Champion-Levi Gehring; Senior Grand Champion-Mason Klapprich; Senior Reserve Champion-Hope Schwartz; Over-All Grand Champion-Mason Klapprich; Over-All Reserve Champion-Hope Schwartz.
Dairy Beef Fitting & Showing: Grand Champion-Maggie Nuxoll; Reserve Champion-Sierra Oliver.
Bucket Calf Fitting & Showing: Grand Champion-Elycia Graham.
Market Beef Quality: Grand Champion-Kane McIntire; Reserve Champion-Mason Klapprich.
Dairy Beef Quality: Grand Champion-Maggie Nuxoll; Reserve Champion-Zita Schmidt.
Bucket Calf Quality: Grand Champion-Elycia Graham.
Livestock Judging Contest: Top Beef Judge-Rebecca Seubert; Top Sheep Judge-Rachel Sonnen; Top Over-All Judge-Rebecca Seubert.
