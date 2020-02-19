KAMIAH -- The Upriver Youth Leadership Council (UYLC) will be offering the Strengthening Families Program (SFP) beginning March 4. This program is a free, 14-week interactive workshop for parents and children ages 6 to 11. Classes will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Kamiah High School, and are facilitated by Trena Schlieper, Jennifer Heitman and Tina Brotnov.
The sessions, which are designed to improve relationships between parents and their children, include dinner, games, discussions, shared activities and more. Each week's two-and-a-half-hour session begins with a free family dinner.
"We will offer nutritious meals that are family-friendly through a partnership with our local churches," said Sharlene Johnson, UYLC executive director. Johnson also noted that there will be family-friendly door prizes throughout the course and that all graduating families will be entered into a drawing for a grand prize. Childcare for younger children is available, as well as mileage reimbursement for all families who complete the entire 14-week class.
After dinner, families are divided into groups, with adults and children meeting separately. In their session, youths are led by two trained facilitators through various activities, games and discussions. Issues that are covered include setting goals, appreciating their parents and dealing with peer pressure, among other topics. In the meantime, the parents, working with a trained facilitator as well, discuss different expectations of parents that occur when raising adolescents, such as showing love, setting limits, making house rules and encouraging good behavior. The parents and their children then reunite for a one-hour family activity that promotes team-building.
“This program will enlarge your tool belt as a parent,” stated Trena Schlieper, a Kamiah Elementary School teacher who participated in the training, “You will gain skills and strategies that build your family’s relationships.”
Strengthening Families was developed at Iowa State University. Research done there has indicated that youth who took part in the program have had significantly lower rates of using alcohol and other drugs and have also had fewer behavioral problems in school. The program is offered in all 50 states and in more than 25 countries.
For information, including how to register for upcoming sessions, contact Sharlene Johnson at 208-743-0392 or email upriverylc@gmail.com.
