KOOSKIA — Bring a partner and come dance Saturday, Sept. 10, 6-8 p.m. at the Clearwater Valley Middle School at Kooskia. This is a family-friendly activity for ages 8 and older. No square dance experience necessary; participants will be taught on the spot. Bring your own water bottle, snacks will be provided, and dress is casual.
Mountain Dewers is a not-for-profit local square and round dance club. To help cover expenses, suggested donation for community dances is $3 for adults, $1 for youth 18 and younger accompanied by an adult. Contact Adam Izbicki 208-512-2289 for information.
