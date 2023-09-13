KAMIAH — The Mountain Dew-ers will have modern Square Dance lessons, starting Thursday, Sept. 14, at 7:30 p.m. in the Kamiah KOA Pow-Wow Pavilion. Suggested donation per lesson is $5 for adults, and $2 for youth 18 and younger, accompanied by an adult. Lessons will be every Thursday through mid-December. No partner is necessary; couples, singles and families with children aged 9 and older can attend. Bring your own snacks and water bottle, and casual dress. Contact Adam Izbicki at 208-512-2289 for information.
